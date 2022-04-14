Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 69,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,748. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

