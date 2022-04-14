Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $638.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,364. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

