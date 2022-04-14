Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.90. The stock had a trading volume of 176,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average is $218.03. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

