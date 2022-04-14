Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 16,833 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

