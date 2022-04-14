Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,687 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,895,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.37. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,996. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

