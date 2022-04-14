Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 39,750 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

