Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 549,864 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2,536.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.82% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 54,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,740. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.