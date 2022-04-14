Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 13,272 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,580,000 after acquiring an additional 731,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after buying an additional 485,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $156.37. 92,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,987. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.75.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

