Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $63,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.19. 153,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,769. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.89 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

