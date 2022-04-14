Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.95. The company had a trading volume of 92,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,319. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $236.90 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

