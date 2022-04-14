Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,060. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

