Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.08 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.47% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

