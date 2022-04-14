Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

