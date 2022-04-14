Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $467.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.78 and its 200 day moving average is $395.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

