Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 25,600 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.84% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $39,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,137. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

