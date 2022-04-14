Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 66,598 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.03 and a 200 day moving average of $321.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.87.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

