Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 30,750 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.15. The company had a trading volume of 110,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.