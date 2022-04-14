Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 36,479 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,479 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,642,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,055,892. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

