Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.