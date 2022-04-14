NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.09

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $10.88. NSK shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 2,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.