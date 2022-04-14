Nuco.cloud Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $17,463.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.91 or 0.07493699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,255.48 or 0.99827343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

