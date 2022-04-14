Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.36

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.36 and last traded at $157.86, with a volume of 26034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.80.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

