Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.