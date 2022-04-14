Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.84% of Nutanix worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.