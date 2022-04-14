Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the March 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

NYSE:JRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

