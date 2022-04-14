Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 184,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

