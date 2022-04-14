O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chemed by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chemed by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE stock opened at $508.48 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.15.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

