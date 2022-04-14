O3Swap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.42 or 0.07519337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,103.14 or 1.00135267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040757 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

