ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $9,338.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.65 or 0.07536315 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.63 or 1.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041437 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

