ODUWA Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $11,002.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.91 or 1.00093318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

