OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $439,309.20 and approximately $210.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,871.49 or 1.00009321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,766,282 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

