Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $325.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

