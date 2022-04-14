Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $60,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $266.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.09 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.