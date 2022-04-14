Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 74,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,334. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Olympus ( OTCMKTS:OCPNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.