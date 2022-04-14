Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Position Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.07% of Omeros worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Omeros by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

OMER traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 278,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

