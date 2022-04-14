Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $119.92. 298,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.58. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

