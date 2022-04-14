Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.76. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,176. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. Onex has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

