Only1 (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0854 on Major Exchanges

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $819,164.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

