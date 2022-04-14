Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 101,497 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $624.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

