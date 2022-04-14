Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $51.60 on Thursday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53.

