Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,964 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.