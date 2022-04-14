Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

