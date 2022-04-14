Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $465.26 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.18.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

