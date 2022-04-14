Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.