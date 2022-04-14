Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $564.85 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.