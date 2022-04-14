Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,241 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

NLSN opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

