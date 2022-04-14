Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,359 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.98) to €14.90 ($16.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.