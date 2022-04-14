Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

