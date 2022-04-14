Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth $381,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $84.67 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

