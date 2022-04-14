Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

REGN opened at $731.89 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.92 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

